Rolls-Royce launches 'James Bond' inspired 'Phantom Goldfinger' wrapped in 24-karat gold elements
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Rolls-Royce has unveiled a one-of-a-kind Phantom Goldfinger, celebrating 60 years of the James Bond classic. Inspired by the 1937 Phantom III from the film, this bespoke masterpiece took three years to complete and is packed with stunning hidden features.
The Phantom Goldfinger comes adorned with 18- and 24-karat gold elements. From the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem shedding its silver coat to a mini gold bar Phantom hidden inside a secret vault, every inch of the car screams pure luxury and craftsmanship.
In a nod to the film’s iconic golf scene, a bespoke gold golf club is tucked into the boot. Rolls-Royce’s designers included these secret 'Easter eggs' throughout the car, thrilling James Bond fans with every hidden detail.
The picnic tables inside the car are decorated with a 22-karat gold inlay of Fort Knox – the legendary bullion reserve targeted in the film. A golden tribute to one of Bond’s greatest adventures, seamlessly integrated into the Phantom’s opulent cabin.
A miniature 3D map of Switzerland’s Furka Pass – a key chase scene in Goldfinger – has been crafted in steel and gold and placed proudly inside the car's bespoke gallery. A breathtaking nod to cinematic and automotive history.
The proud owner – a secretive car collector and Bond enthusiast – pressed the button to send the car for its special two-tone black and yellow paint finish at the Goodwood factory. A luxurious coat fitting for this ultimate Bond tribute.
Rolls-Royce has not disclosed the cost of the Phantom Goldfinger project. However, with its handcrafted gold features and years of bespoke work, it is clear: this is a car built for a true connoisseur of luxury and legend.