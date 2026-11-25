After playing Thor for more than a decade and earning immense love from fans, Chris Hemsworth is returning for Avengers: Doomsday alongside his longtime pals and franchise co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about what it was like to be surrounded by a new generation of Marvel stars joining the much-awaited superhero film.

Chris Hemsworth on Marvel’s next-generation actors

In an interview withEntertainment Weekly,Chris admitted that it felt strange at first to be one of the senior members of the Avengers cast, surrounded by this swath of Marvel’s next-generation actors, and that he felt like “the odd one out."

Hemsworth also said that adjusting to being one of the cast’s senior members felt strange at first. However, a conversation with Chris Evans and directors Joe and Anthony Russo reminded him how long they had been part of the Marvel journey.

He said, “Being on set and now feeling like one of the elder statesmen, or one of the elders, was oddly uncomfortable at first. Then I was having that conversation [with] Chris Evans and the Russos. What it led to is, well, no, we are experienced. We started this journey over a decade ago.”

Chris Hemsworth’s role in Avengers: Doomsday

According to the final trailer breakdown, Chris will return as Thor, the God of Thunder, in Avengers: Doomsday. After more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will reprise one of his most iconic roles as the Avengers join forces with superheroes from the Fantastic Four and X-Men universes.

With Doctor Doom emerging as their formidable new enemy, Thor is expected to play an important role in the fight to protect the multiverse. Marvel has kept details of his character arc under wraps, but the Extraction star will be among the team’s more experienced members.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the much-awaited film features a star-studded cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. The ensemble also includes new additions to the Marvel universe, bringing together superheroes from franchises such as X-Men and the Fantastic Four for an epic battle against Doctor Doom.

The film’s final trailer was released on November 23, ahead of its theatrical release in Indian theatres on December 17 and its US release on December 18. It will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.