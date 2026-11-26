US President Donald Trump's DC renovation fund got a $300 million infusion from an unknown source in September. The existing records do not reveal the source of the fund, and the Trump administration has not disclosed it, the New York Times reported. The fund was received in the National Park Service bank account, which has been used to fund a myriad of Trump's passion projects such as White House ballroom project, renovations at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and more.

The account was initially set up to collect donations for national parks and previously received less than $100 million per year. Since returning to office in 2025, he has received about $790 million.

"While other administrations have let the city fall into decay, President Trump has made Washington, DC Safe and Beautiful again, and we should all be grateful to have an expert builder in the White House." The cash infusion was flagged by Tony Irish, a longtime lawyer for the Department of the Interior. He said that the department was expecting $50 million for the month of September but received around $347 million.

"Are the donors seeking certain government benefits?" he told The Times. "We just don't know, because of the lack of transparency."

According to a Washington Post report, top donors to Trump's vanity project include Apple, NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, as well as defence contractor Lockheed Martin. This account is separate from the Trust for the National Mall- a non-profit group collecting pledges for the White House Ballroom.

The White House or the Department of the Interior refused to provide information on the specific donors, but it heaped praise on the US President, Donald Trump, for his efforts to make the capital a "shining beacon".