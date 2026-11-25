Google has filed a patent application for a personalised television channel that uses artificial intelligence to generate shows starring the person, according to a newly unveiled patent application. The application, titled "Creating a Channel of Video Experiences Tailored to a User," was filed on May 13, 2025, and published by the US Patent and Trademark Office on November 19, 2026.

The filing describes a "My Channel" option inside a TV app. Content would draw on demographic data, device data, YouTube watch history and other information Google holds about the user. It also lists the device's location and language settings and the user's age group.

However, a patent application does not imply that Google's engineering will definitely build the product. The concept essentially blends self-insert roleplay from RPGs with the passive, algorithm-driven feed of social media. It will aim to create a personalised experience for the user. For example, a user can watch a “sci-fi adventure” or a fun “rom-com” starring themselves using their own audio and visuals according to the filing. These so-called shows will be built upon the user's request without a specific request from the user.

Mock-ups in the application show a TV menu offering a crime comedy, a rom-com, a sci-fi adventure and an action thriller, all starring a hypothetical viewer named John. One example describes a video made for someone who had recently watched cricket highlights. One version of the platform will include an advertising system to stitch targeted ads into the personalised stream.

Patent-tracking site Patentlyze reported that a patent examiner rejected the application as the idea is too vague, and Patent law does not allow owning a broad concept of "using watch history to make AI TV shows starring the viewer."