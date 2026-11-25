Israeli broadcaster KAN News is set to release an investigative report on the so-called “Mosquito Protocol”, a term used to describe the alleged use of Palestinian as human shields by the IDF in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and opposition leader Avigdor Liberman are actively attempting to block the segment from being aired.

The IDF has confirmed launching a criminal probe into such cases, and a Haaretz report also claimed that the military is also probing similar conduct in the occupied West Bank.

Katz said that airing such a segment could “damage the good name of soldiers and commanders, and even expose them to legal risks in the international arena,” despite having been reported widely. He sent a letter to Chief Military Censor Brig. Gen. Netanel Kula, to prevent airing the segment immediately.

"You have chosen to provide a platform for an investigation that portrays them as war criminals, thereby supplying ammunition to all those conducting a campaign of incitement and lies against the State of Israel," Liberman said.

"This is not investigative journalism, but rather collaboration with the enemy in creating a false narrative."

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What is the Mosquito protocol?

This is the practice of the Israeli military systematically using detained Palestinians, internally referred to as “Mosquitoes”, for reconnaissance and clearing operations in buildings and tunnels in Gaza. Soldiers detain civilians in the field, predominantly young men, though testimonies also document teenagers and elderly individuals sometimes being strung along Israeli units for months and weeks. Sometimes strapping them to vehicles to deter attacks, specifically the June 2024 Jenin Raid, which was aired by the BBC and PBS. They are often dressed in IDF uniform as substitutes for dogs and drones.