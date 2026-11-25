Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has said that children who neglect or abuse their parents after acquiring their property can face up to 3-years in prison under a new bill passed by the Keralam State Assembly. He made this remark while inaugurating a state-of-the-art residential facility for elderly men, Pithrumandiram, built at a cost of ₹20 crore at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram on Sunday.

“You all should not be worried. I have deliberately added a provision in the legislation which mandates a three-year jail term for those children who neglect their parents after acquiring all their property,” Satheesan said.

The proposed Senior Citizens' (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill passed in October 2026 covers physical, mental, emotional and financial abuse, as well as neglect and failure to meet an elderly person's basic needs. It also seeks to penalise the illegal occupation of senior citizens' property.

Old-age homes, day-care centres and home-care agencies would have to register under the framework. The Bill also aims to treat the elderly as people with dignity, independence and a role in society rather than as welfare recipients.

"Once children become successful, they neglect their parents. This should not happen. Such a culture should not exist in Keralam. We need to develop a culture in which parents are cared for and kept close," he said.

Satheesan cited the case of Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania, who reportedly lived in a small Mumbai flat in his later years after transferring his wealth to his son, to illustrate how even wealthy prominent people become vulnerable after transferring their assets to children.