The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently discovered a cyber breach that exposed some unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The intrusion hit a system used by intelligence analysts to examine publicly and commercially available material, including satellite imagery, social media activity and commercial datasets, according to the report. Information held by other government agencies may also have been exposed, the Times said. ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems." Associated Press reported that no classified information was involved and that the issue had been resolved. The CIA declined to comment on the report.

Also Read: US jury convicts Chinese tech giant Huawei on 10 counts of trade secret theft, fraud

It remains unclear who was behind the intrusion, how the hackers got in, or what data they accessed. NYT reported that an open-source AI penetration-testing framework named ARTEX was used to breach unclassified intelligence systems at the CIA, but that has not been officially confirmed.

The breach is the latest in a run of cyber incidents at US federal agencies. The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of its National Crime Information Centre database, which President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge on November 21. The Department of Agriculture has reported an attack on a system used for farmer payments, and the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have also been caught up in recent incidents.

Separately, the National Security Agency said last week that some internal systems had degraded during routine maintenance, and officials attributed a multi-day classified-network outage to a software update rather than an attack. No public evidence links these incidents to the CIA and ODNI breach.