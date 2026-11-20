Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana: Part 1 continues its dominance at the box office. A day after it was declared the fastest film to earn Rs 1500 crore worldwide, it has now broken another record. The film’s domestic collection has surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films domestically.

Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has now crossed Rs 860 crore in India, with Yash’s previous blockbuster falling behind. Incidentally, Yash is also a co-producer of Ramayana and stars in the film as Ravan.

Ramayana box office collection

The trade website Sacnilk reported a collection of Rs 16.72 crore net in India for Ramayana on Thursday, taking its domestic total to Rs 861.12 crore. This means that the film based on the Indian epic has surpassed the lifetime haul of Yash’s previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, which stands at Rs 859.70 crore.

After witnessing a slow start, Ramayana eventually collected Rs 564.50 crore in net box office in India in its first week. It collected Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday, and Rs 72.90 crore and Rs 75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film brought in Rs 32 crore, with Rs 28.60 crore on Tuesday and Rs 23.20 crore on Wednesday. It has performed better in Hindi than the dubbed languages.

Ramayana’s other box office milestones

The film has become the fastest movie to earn Rs 1500 crore at the box office worldwide. It has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and more. Now, it has films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal to contend with.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Based on the Hindu mythology epic, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.