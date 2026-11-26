Will Ferrell is known for bringing his distinctive comic style to films and television, with memorable performances in projects such as Anchorman and Step Brothers. The actor recently ventured into the world of professional golf with Netflix's comedy series The Hawk, which followed an ageing sports champion attempting to reclaim his former glory. However, the comeback story has come to an unexpected end, with Netflix cancelling the show after its first season.

Will Ferrell's The Hawk cancelled after one season?

Netflix has decided not to continue with Will Ferrell's golf comedy The Hawk, bringing the series to an

end after its debut season. The decision comes more than four months after the show premiered on the streaming platform on July 16, 2026. Despite attracting viewers during its initial run, the comedy has not secured a second season.

According to reports, the cancellation was influenced by the show's production costs in relation to its overall performance. The series was considered one of Netflix's more expensive comedy productions, with Ferrell's reported seven-figure salary per episode adding to the financial investment. Although the show appeared on the streamer's global Top 10 list for three weeks, its viewership was not sufficient to warrant another instalment.

All about Hawk

Created by Will Ferrell, Harper Steele and Chris Henchy, the 10-episode series revolved around Lonnie Hawkins, also known as The Hawk, played by Ferrell. Lonnie was once the world's leading golfer in 2004, but as his sporting abilities began to decline, he struggled to accept that his best days were behind him.

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Determined to make one final attempt at greatness, Lonnie set his sights on winning another major championship and completing golf's Career Grand Slam. However, his ambitions also complicated his personal life, particularly his relationships with his former wife, Stacy, and his son, Lance, who was emerging as a promising golfer in his own right. The series explored Lonnie's professional comeback alongside the complicated family dynamics surrounding his determination to return to the top of the sport.

Alongside Ferrell, the series featured Molly Shannon as Stacy, Lonnie's former wife, and Jimmy Tatro as his son Lance. The supporting cast included Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver and David Hornsby. The project also marked Ferrell's first regular starring role in a television series since his time on Saturday Night Live. Despite the reunion with familiar collaborators and its sporting-comedy premise, the show will not move forward with another season.

What is next for Will Ferrell?