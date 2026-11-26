Paralympic track and field champion Ezra Frech has added another major achievement to his sporting career, this time on the ballroom floor. The 21-year-old athlete and his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, have won the 35th season of Dancing with the Stars, making Frech the first Paralympian to claim the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Their victory came after an eventful finale featuring three performances from each of the five remaining couples.

Dancing with the Stars season 35 title clinched by Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

The season finale featured five celebrity-professional dancer pairs competing for the title. Alongside Frech and Karagach, the finalists were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas. Each pair performed three routines during the final episode, including a judges' choice dance, an instant dance and a freestyle. The winners were decided through a combination of judges’ scores and audience votes.

Frech and Karagach finished ahead of the other finalists, with Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov taking second place. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold finished third, followed by Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik in fourth and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas in fifth.

Ezra Frech’s freestyle features an unexpected prosthetic mishap

One of the most talked-about moments of the finale came during Frech and Karagach’s freestyle performance. Frech’s prosthetic leg came loose in the middle of the routine, forcing him to quickly deal with the situation while the performance was still underway. Several X users shared the duo's dance performance, which has received praise from fans.

Karagach encouraged him to put the prosthetic back on, and Frech managed to continue dancing and complete the routine. Speaking after the finale, he recalled briefly losing focus during the unexpected moment before getting back into the performance. The incident did not prevent the pair from delivering a strong finish to their season. Frech and Karagach earned perfect scores for all three of their finale routines, according to Reuters, before being announced as the winners.

Born in 2005, Ezra Frech is an American Para-athletics sprinter and jumper, a two-time Paralympic gold medallist. He competes for Team USA in T63 Para-athletics events (100m, long jump, and high jump) for athletes with single above-knee limb differences. He won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the men's 100m T63 and high jump T63, after competing at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. In addition, Ezra also set a T63 high jump world record (1.97 m in 2024) and earned medals at World Para Athletics Championships, including high jump gold in Paris (2023) and Kobe (2024) and silver in New Delhi (2025).

All about Dancing with the Stars Season 35

Dancing with the Stars season 35 premiered on September 15, 2026, on ABC and Disney+, and ran for 11 weeks of competition, concluding with the finale on November 24, 2026. The reality show was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.