Happy Birthday Will Ferrell: 7 hilarious performances you need to watch

Will Ferrell has made us laugh for decades with his wild characters and impeccable comedic timing. On his birthday, we’re revisiting seven of his funniest, most iconic roles that prove why he’s one of the kings of modern comedy.
Ferrell's most iconic role is Ron Burgundy, the moustachioed, egotistical news anchor. Packed with absurd one-liners and unforgettable moments, it’s a masterclass in outrageous comedy.
As Brennan Huff, a 39-year-old man-child who still lives at home, Ferrell teams up with John C. Reilly for a hilarious movie about sibling rivalry.
A holiday classic. Ferrell plays Buddy, a human raised by elves who journeys to New York in search of his father. Wholesome, weird, and full of charm.
Ferrell plays a dim-witted NASCAR driver who has to learn humility when he is beaten by a flamboyant French racer and must start his career from the bottom.
Ferrell teams up with Mark Wahlberg as an uptight desk cop who, through a series of errors they uncover a vast criminal conspiracy. The movie is clever and full of laughs. The Other Guys is a must-watch.
Figure skating meets absurdity as Ferrell plays Chazz Michael Michaels, a sleazy skating superstar forced to team up with his rival in a bizarre pairs competition.
A rare dramatic turn. Ferrell plays an IRS agent who starts hearing a narrator narrating his life. Thoughtful and surprisingly moving, it shows his range beyond just comedy.