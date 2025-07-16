LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Will Ferrell 7 hilarious performances you need to watch

Happy Birthday Will Ferrell: 7 hilarious performances you need to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 10:30 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 10:30 IST

Will Ferrell is celebrating his 58th birthday today. In a career spanning decades, the actor has delighted audiences across the globe with his oddball sense of humour and quick wit. So let's take a look at some of his most memorable roles.
 

Happy Birthday Will Ferrell: 7 hilarious performances you need to watch
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Happy Birthday Will Ferrell: 7 hilarious performances you need to watch

Will Ferrell has made us laugh for decades with his wild characters and impeccable comedic timing. On his birthday, we’re revisiting seven of his funniest, most iconic roles that prove why he’s one of the kings of modern comedy.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Ferrell's most iconic role is Ron Burgundy, the moustachioed, egotistical news anchor. Packed with absurd one-liners and unforgettable moments, it’s a masterclass in outrageous comedy.

Step Brothers (2008)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Step Brothers (2008)

As Brennan Huff, a 39-year-old man-child who still lives at home, Ferrell teams up with John C. Reilly for a hilarious movie about sibling rivalry.

Elf (2003)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Elf (2003)

A holiday classic. Ferrell plays Buddy, a human raised by elves who journeys to New York in search of his father. Wholesome, weird, and full of charm.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Ferrell plays a dim-witted NASCAR driver who has to learn humility when he is beaten by a flamboyant French racer and must start his career from the bottom.

The Other Guys (2010)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Other Guys (2010)

Ferrell teams up with Mark Wahlberg as an uptight desk cop who, through a series of errors they uncover a vast criminal conspiracy. The movie is clever and full of laughs. The Other Guys is a must-watch.

Blades of Glory (2007)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Figure skating meets absurdity as Ferrell plays Chazz Michael Michaels, a sleazy skating superstar forced to team up with his rival in a bizarre pairs competition.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

A rare dramatic turn. Ferrell plays an IRS agent who starts hearing a narrator narrating his life. Thoughtful and surprisingly moving, it shows his range beyond just comedy.

Trending Photo

India vs England 2025 Test series: Batters with most runs featuring Shubman Gill
6

India vs England 2025 Test series: Batters with most runs featuring Shubman Gill

12th volcano eruption in 4 years: Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland covered in molten lava
8

12th volcano eruption in 4 years: Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland covered in molten lava

From BTS to Blackpink: Korean Dramas that had cameos of K-pop Stars
9

From BTS to Blackpink: Korean Dramas that had cameos of K-pop Stars

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, 5 most expensive transfers in football history
5

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, 5 most expensive transfers in football history

Meet the 4 bowlers with quickest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket
5

Meet the 4 bowlers with quickest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket