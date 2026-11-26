Thanksgiving is here! One of the biggest holidays in the United States brings families and friends together under one roof to express gratitude, enjoy a traditional feast and spend quality time with loved ones. Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, it also marks the beginning of the holiday shopping spree.

However, many people look forward to what comes after the celebrations, as one of the biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday, arrives the very next day. Known for its exciting deals, huge discounts and shopping offers, Black Friday attracts millions of shoppers every year. But what exactly is Black Friday, and why do people look forward to shopping on this day?

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event held in the United States on the day after Thanksgiving. It marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers offer some of their biggest discounts of the year.

The term Black Friday gained popularity in Philadelphia during the 1960s. Police officers initially used it to describe the heavy traffic, crowded streets, and chaos that followed Thanksgiving as shoppers and tourists arrived in the city.

Over time, retailers gave the term a more positive meaning. It became associated with businesses moving from the red to the black as holiday sales increased.

Why do people love shopping on Black Friday?

One of the main reasons people look forward to Black Friday is the chance to buy products at lower prices. Retailers offer steep discounts on everything from smartphones, laptops, and televisions to clothing, footwear, beauty products, and household items.

For many shoppers, Black Friday is a good time to start Christmas shopping without overspending. They often plan their purchases, compare prices, and wait for Black Friday deals on products they have wanted throughout the year. Some add items to their carts days before the event.

Special deals, limited-time offers, and major discounts make the shopping experience even more exciting. As online shopping has grown in popularity, people can shop from home instead of waiting in long lines at stores.