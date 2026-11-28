Salman Khan is preparing for his much-awaited war drama,Maatrubhumi, which is set to hit the big screens next month. Amid his busy schedule, the Bollywood superstar recently made a heartwarming gesture at the airport, where he was spotted sharing a sweet moment with a young fan. The video of the adorable interaction between the two has since gone viral on social media, melting several netizens' hearts.

Salman Khan shares a sweet moment with his little fan

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport with hisMaatrubhumico-star Chitrangda Singh and his security team. While the paparazzi were busy photographing him, the actor took a moment to call over a young boy who had been asking to meet him.

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Amid tight security, the young fan ran towards the star, and Khan warmly greeted him with a smile. The actor took a moment to interact with him, making the encounter special for his little admirer. He then bent down, held the boy’s hands and planted a kiss on his forehead.

The little boy looked delighted as he returned after meeting the actor. Salman, meanwhile, waved goodbye and headed towards his car.

He looked dapper in a dark-coloured shirt paired with black bootcut jeans, his signature bracelet and black sunglasses.

Salman Khan on becoming a father

In an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9, Khan opened up about loneliness and having a family of his own. When host Karan Johar spoke about feeling lonely without a partner, the actor pointed out that the filmmaker had his children and mother by his side. Salman also admitted that he would like to have children someday, saying, "Of course, I will have children at some given point of time."

Karan described the immense pride of having children as one of the biggest blessings in his life. Salman agreed and added, "That's the most amazing thing, and I was really happy for you when you did that. So you can never say that you are lonely. You have two beautiful kids. They will grow up, have girlfriends and boyfriends. They will get married and settle down. They will have children. You will be Grandpa Karan."

About Maatrubhumi

Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Chitrangda Singh alongside Khan. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.