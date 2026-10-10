/Ramayana Part 1: Makers unveil new looks of Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara

With Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 gearing up for its much-awaited theatrical release on Diwali 2026, the makers are introducing audiences to the film’s key characters. The latest reveal features Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. Earlier, the makers unveiled the new looks of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, and Arun Govil as King Dasharath. Anticipation for the grand-scale saga continues to build with each new poster.

Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi

On October 9, the makers of Ramayana unveiled the first look at Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who will play Queen Kaikeyi. Taking to Instagram, the caption read, “Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi. A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father’s love and change Rama’s destiny forever.”

In the mythological epic, Queen Kaikeyi is a princess of the Kekaya kingdom and King Dasharatha of Ayodhya’s third and youngest wife. She is Bharata’s mother and Lord Rama’s stepmother.

Sheeba Chadha as Manthara

The carousel also features Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. The accompanying caption reads, “Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. A cunning mind whose whispers would turn a mother’s love into a kingdom’s darkest hour.”

In the historical saga, Manthara is Queen Kaikeyi’s hunchbacked maidservant. She manipulates Kaikeyi into demanding that King Dasharatha crown Bharata as king instead of making Lord Rama the next heir.

All about Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It will be released on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 arriving in Diwali 2027. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.