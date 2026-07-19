/Ramayana trailer launch: Sai Pallavi opens up about playing Sita Maa in Nitesh Tiwari's epic saga

The makers of the much-anticipated mythological film Ramayana hosted a grand trailer launch event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. The ceremony was attended by the film's star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, and featured a mesmerising performance by sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. During the event, Sai Pallavi opened up about her role in the film and shared how she prepared to portray Sita Mata in Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi on playing role of Sita

Speaking at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on Saturday, the Premam actress discussed portraying the role of Sita Mata and how challenging it was to capture the essence of a goddess. She said, “It's not easy for actors to get roles like this because it's not easy to play a goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

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She further spoke about how she got the role, stating that she had not planned to play the character, but it came to her as a blessing, allowing her to follow in the footsteps of the goddess.

“I don't think I chose to play Sita Maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something that you can go after or something you can write down and say, ‘This is how I want to play it.’ I would sit and meditate and say, ‘Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,’” Pallavi said.

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Sai Pallavi on how she prepared herself for Sita Mata role

“I used to meditate and say Sita Maa act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film. I was always keeping it as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it neutral, so that I have the best version to present," Sai Pallavi explained how she kept her mind serene during the process of playing the role.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated epic action dramas, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Planned as a massive two-part saga, the first film is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali on November 8, 2026.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.