/Ranbir Kapoor will NOT skip the grand Ramayana event in Delhi despite his conjunctivitis diagnosis

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has contracted conjunctivitis days ahead of the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. The actor is scheduled to be part of the grand event along with the rest of the Ramayana team. The news of the actor contracting conjunctivitis led to speculations on whether he would be able to attend the grand event in New Delhi this week or not.

According to reports, the actor contracted the infection from his daughter Raha Kapoor. Days earlier, Ranbir’s wife, actress Alia Bhatt, too was seen enjoying friend Akansha Ranjan’s wedding festivities with a swollen eye.

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"Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too," the source said to India Today.

Ranbir will attend Ramayana event in Delhi

Despite the infection, reports state that the actor will be present for the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi later this week. The film’s cast and crew are likely to unveil key details about the ambitious mythological film.

"As team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, may be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution," the source added.

About Ramayana event in Delhi

Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi will bring together the film's cast and crew on stage in front of a live audience for the first time since they began shooting. The event is being seen as a major milestone for the project, which is being mounted on a grand scale.

Meanwhile, the trailer has received a U certificate ahead of its worldwide launch on July 24. The details reveal that two versions of the trailer have been approved.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is one of the most anticipated Indian releases in recent years.