/No Ram vs Ravana clash in Ramayana part 1? Yash reveals

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Set to release on Diwali 2026, the film is an adaptation of the mythological epic of the same name and tells the story of Lord Rama, his years in exile, and his epic battle with Ravana. In the movie, Kannada star Yash plays the role of Ravana.

After the first teaser, the excitement to watch the face-off between Ranbir’s Lord Rama and Yash’s Ravana has reached another level. However, it has recently been revealed that the two characters will not share any scenes together in the first part.

As only a few months are left before the film’s release, promotions have intensified. Currently, Yash and director Namit Malhotra are at CinemaCon to promote their mythological drama.

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Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama clash with Yash’s Ravana in Ramayana Part 1?

Speaking to Fandango during the event, Yash addressed whether his character Ravana will have a face-off with Ranbir’s Rama in the first part of the film.



Talking about his on-set dynamics, Yash revealed that they have not shared screen space in the first part.

"Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it's a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom," he shared.

However, Yash mentioned that he has met Ranbir a couple of times and described him as a phenomenal actor.

''There is a strong sense of mutual respect. When you are working on something as ambitious as Ramayana, everyone is driven by the same goal—to give their best. Our visions are aligned, and the chemistry isn’t something we are worried about—we are enjoying the process,” he said.

Ramayana: 6-hour epic and Ranbir’s double role

Before travelling to the US, director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor promoted the film in India and revealed several exciting details.

Speaking to Collider, the actor revealed that he will play the double role in the movie, one of Lord Rama and the other of Lord Parshurama, who was also Lord Vishnu's different avatar.

He also revealed that both parts of Ramayana together will span six hours and will be released in two instalments.

''Ramayana is not anything but 'Lord of the Rings', you know, our biggest epic movie, coming from our country, and it was just a teaser. We have six hours of epic visuals and action, emotions. It makes you learn to become a better son, better husband, better brother; it is basically the victory of good over evil,'' he shared.

Ramayana teaser

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser was released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in April. The film, made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.



With top-notch VFX, this modern retelling of the mythological tale has received mixed reactions from fans. While one section appreciated Ranbir’s performance and the overall scale, another compared it to Om Raut's Adipurush, which failed miserably at the box office.