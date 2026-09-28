Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 44th birthday on Monday afternoon as he greeted paps outside his new home in Mumbai. The actor cut a few cakes in the presence of the media and thanked them for wishing him. It was a special birthday for Ranbir, who got to celebrate the day at his new home, which has been in the making for some time now. The actor, along with his wife and actress Alia Kapoor, later stepped onto the balcony and waved at those waiting outside his home, making his first birthday appearance from his residence.

Hours later, Alia took to Instagram to share some photos of the couple’s private moments together, including one with their daughter Raha.

Ranbir celebrates birthday at new home

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Videos of Ranbir and Alia waving from the balcony of their new home made the rounds of the internet on Monday. Dressed casually, the actor smiled, waved repeatedly and also made a heart gesture with his hands for the crowd.

A few hours earlier, the actor had met the paps outside his residence and cut cakes and celebrated with them.

The birthday appearance on Monday stood out because it came from Ranbir's new home, adding a fresh touch to the annual celebrations surrounding the actor.

Unlike several Bollywood stars who regularly greet fans from outside their homes on special occasions, Ranbir has generally kept such public appearances limited, making the balcony interaction particularly notable for those waiting to see him.

Alia wishes the ‘cutie’

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday evening to wish her husband. Images of their personal moments were shared on the social media with Alia captioning them as ‘HBD Cutie’. In the first image, Ranbir can be seen sitting on Alia’s lap as she hugs him. Another image shows Ranbir holding their baby daughter Raha and smiling for the camera. Alia and Ranbir’s wedding reception photo was also added to the carousel, along with a photo from the sets of Brahmastra, where the two first started dating.

Ranbir Kapoor turns 44

Born on September 28, 1982, Ranbir Kapoor is the son of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The actor has spent more than a decade and a half in Hindi cinema, building a filmography that includes Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju, Brahmastra and Animal.