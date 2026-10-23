A day after Delhi Police refused to permit Diljit Dosanjh's show at JLN Stadium, permission has now been granted after multiple meetings. The Punjabi singer is set to return to India with his Aura World Tour, but on Oct 22, Delhi Police denied security permission for his concert.

It was originally scheduled for November 1 but was rescheduled to October 30 following concerns over the date, which marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi.

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi show to go ahead as planned; Police gives green signal



A day after Diljit Dosanjh's concert faced a roadblock, leaving everyone in limbo over whether the show would happen or not, it has finally been greenlit.

ANI reported that the organisers managed to get permission after multiple meetings with the management, where they presented detailed plans addressing security concerns.



''They had multiple meetings, in which the organisers presented detailed plans regarding security concerns, following which permission has now been granted,'' ANI reported.

The Delhi Police officially denied permission due to specific threat-related inputs. As per HT, in a letter addressed to BookMyShow, the police said, ‘’Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing "Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to."

Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026: Check cities, dates and ticket details

The 'Lover' singer is returning to India with his Aura World Tour and will be performing across multiple cities over a span of two months in November and December.

The India run will start in Delhi-NCR on Oct 3oth and will end with a show in Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also on the list.

Aura India Tour 2026 schedule