/Diljit Dosanjh to perform at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas alongside Karol G and Bizarrap

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines by performing at his Aura World Tour 2026 concert in New Delhi on October 30. Heightening the buzz among his global fans, the singer is marking a major milestone with his newly announced performance at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. He is set to take the stage alongside global superstars like Karol G and Bizarrap.

Diljit Dosanjh to perform at 2026 Latin Grammys

On November 5 (Thursday), the Latin Recording Academy shared a post, announcing that Diljit will perform at the 27th edition of the prestigious Latin Grammy Awards. He will also be joined by other international performers, including Colombian singer Karol G, Argentine music producer Bizarrap, Bad Gyal, DJ Premier, and Grupo Niche, among others. It is believed that the show will also honor José Alfredo Jiménez with a tribute segment.

Following the announcement, Diljit's team celebrated the achievement on social media by leaving a comment under the shared post, which read, "Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye."

When and where to watch the Latin Grammy Awards?

The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards will be held on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be hosted by Roselyn Sánchez, who is returning for the 10th time.

The show will air live on TelevisaUnivision’s US platforms, including Univision, UNIMÁS, ViX and Galavisión. The main broadcast begins at 8 pm Eastern Time, followed by the red carpet appearances beginning at 5 pm.

About Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and actor. By delivering several electrifying tracks such as Lover, Born to Shine, G.O.A.T, and many others, the artist has established himself as one of the most popular names in the Indian entertainment industry.

Besides being known for his popular songs, Diljit has also made his Bollywood debut, showcasing his acting skills in films such as Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Amar Singh Chamkila.