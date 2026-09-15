/'I just look good here': US actor Sydney Sweeney faces push back from athletes for 'nude' sports advert

US actor Sydney Sweeney is once again in the news, and not for the right reasons. The Hollywood actress is facing widespread backlash for her latest ad for a sports prediction company. Sweeney is being criticized for sexualizing women in sports and has faced pushback from multiple female athletes. The video, which was produced for Novig, a sports prediction company, features Sweeney wearing almost nothing while using sports equipment like a basketball, a football, and shoulder pads, or wearing only underwear along with the equipment.

Sweeney faces criticism for 'nude' sports ad

In the ad, Sweeney can be heard telling viewers that they can bet on "just sports" while using equipment or posing topless, following it up by using the word "sports" nine times. She then appears topless on a pool table and says, “You can’t trade this, I just look good here.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Dodgers beat Reds for playoff berth in bid for third consecutive World Series

Female athletes are not amused by Sweeney's sexualization of female athletes in sports, with a number of decorated players across the globe from different sports coming together to speak out against her.

What are athletes saying about the Sweeney ad?

"I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this," Ariarne Titmus, a four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer from Australia, wrote on Instagram. “Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but to every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity …

"How do we live in a world where monetising a woman's body and sexualising women's sport is still a thing?"

American gymnast Gracie Kramer's Instagram post line, "this is what a woman in sport looks like," started a trend, with multiple athletes using the same template.

British sprinter and four-time European champion Amy Hunt, after finishing fourth in the 200m at athletics' new showpiece event, the Ultimate Championship on Sunday (Sep 13) evening, said to the BBC: "Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like."