/Why the internet can't stop talking about Sydney Sweeney: Rise, backlash and Hollywood success

Sydney Sweeney has frequently become a topic of conversation on the internet, whether it's her films, brand collaborations, or just an Instagram post. The 28-year-old is among the very few celebrities in today's world who can grab attention almost instantly. But what makes it more fascinating is that the debate around the Euphoria star often extends beyond her acting.

In recent years, Sweeney has been at the centre of discussions about beauty standards, celebrity culture, social media, and so on.

Sweeney's rise to stardom

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The fame she has today did not appear overnight. It was after several small roles in television that the actor got her major breakthrough with HBO's Euphoria. Playing the role of Cassie Howard, who is filled with insecurities, hungry for love and validation, and the fear of being alone, she quickly became one of the show's most talked-about performers.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney shares BOLD BTS photos amid Euphoria backlash

She further cemented her place with The White Lotus and other projects, not just as a supporting actor but as a leading actress in the industry. But this is not the end; her career soon evolved into something bigger, and she launched her own production company. It was the romantic comedy Anyone But You that became a turning point in her career, and since then she has impressed the viewers with projects like Echo Valley, Americana, Eden, Christy, and The Housemaid.

Sweeney has often spoken about how she always wants to stay busy and maintain creative control over her career.

Biggest controversies around Sydney Sweeney

Cassie in Euphoria

The most recent one is Euphoria, and the discussion centres around Cassie Howard's storylines as the series explores themes of sexuality, and relationships. After the release of Season 3, the buzz has reignited, prompting Sweeney to react to the criticism.

Reacting to questions about how sexuality and online content creation were portrayed on screen, she said, "It's called... acting." Sweeney also shared behind-the-scenes images from the show, and the post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Previously, she has also spoken about how female performers are often judged differently from male actors when it comes to intimate scenes.

Sydney Has Great Jeans

No doubt, Sweeney has the ability to become the center of attention at any time, and that was proved once again during an American Eagle campaign built around the slogan "Sydney Has Great Jeans."

While it was planned as a light advertising pun, it quickly became the topic of intense debate on social media. Many have claimed that references to "genes" alongside her blonde hair and blue eyes have hinted at historical associations with beauty ideals and genetics. The debate also drew attention from politicians, influencers, and the media.

The Bathwater soap

Another viral moment came up after her unexpected collaboration with men's grooming brand Dr. Squatch. The company released a limited-edition soap product claimed to contain Sweeney's bathwater. The idea originated from years of internet jokes from fans. But shockingly, the product sold out almost instantly.

This marketing strategy was said to promote objectification and unhealthy celebrity worship.

Criticism for her physical appearance

At last, how can one skip the discussions around her physical appearance? Many people look at her as a conventionally attractive blonde actress in Hollywood, who not just attracts admiration but is often limited to beauty.