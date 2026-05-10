/Sydney Sweeney to Zendaya: Euphoria cast over the years

Amongst all the stars, Zendaya leads the way as a two-time Emmy winner for her role as Rue in the show. Her character has transitioned from a girlish aesthetic to a more mature, structured appearance, reflecting the show's shift towards themes of faith and redemption outside East Highland. Apart from Euphoria, Zendaya has established a major film career in Hollywood with projects including Dune, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Drama, among others.