/Sydney Sweeney to Zendaya: Euphoria cast over the years

From Zendaya to Sydney Sweeney to Jacob Elordi, here are a few of the cast from Euphoria that have evolved significantly in these few years ever since the release of the show.
Since Euphoria made its debut in 2019, its cast has evolved from rising talent into global superstars, with Zendaya earning two Emmys for her role as Rue and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie becoming a major Hollywood headliner. While others like Jacob Elordi (Nate) and Hunter Schafer (Jules) have similarly achieved massive stardom. With season 3 premiering recently, let's take a look at the cast that have transformed over the year.
Jacob Elordi has evolved from a struggling actor nearly quitting in 2017 to a Hollywood heavyweight as he returns for Euphoria season 3 in 2023. As Nate Jacobs, he has transitioned from high school antagonist to a more complex, adult role, mirroring his own career growth following his roles in Kissing Booth, Saltburn, Wuthering Heights and Priscilla.
Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard has evolved into a more intense, unhinged role, being engaged to Nate and also trying to make money by working as an adult content creator. With the rise of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has become a major Hollywood figure, starring in projects including The Housemaid, Americana, Anyone But You and Christy, among others.
Alexa Demie plays the character Maddy Perez, who has undergone a significant transformation from a high school cheerleader to a more mature and refined young adult by season 3 of Euphoria. Following the show's four-year hiatus and a five-year time jump, season 3 sees Maddy working as a talent manager for actors and influencers, marking a shift in her character. Apart from Euphoria, she has also appeared in the 2024 HBO series Fantasmas and has acted in films such as Mid90s (2018), Waves (2019), and Mainstream (2020).
Amongst all the stars, Zendaya leads the way as a two-time Emmy winner for her role as Rue in the show. Her character has transitioned from a girlish aesthetic to a more mature, structured appearance, reflecting the show's shift towards themes of faith and redemption outside East Highland. Apart from Euphoria, Zendaya has established a major film career in Hollywood with projects including Dune, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Drama, among others.
Hunter Schafer has evolved a breakout fashion model with no acting experience into a critically acclaimed actress and influential LGBTQ+ advocate, best known as Jules Vaughn. Her role has evolved from a newcomer's to a co-writer's, bringing authentic depth to the character while transitioning into major film roles. The actress has rapidly expanded her career beyond Euphoria into high-profile roles, including Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) as Tigris Snow and the horror-thriller Cuckoo (2024).