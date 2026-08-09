/Independence Day 2026: How India's national flag evolved through the freedom struggle

In 1931, a resolution was adopted that formally endorsed a new tricolour design. The colours were arranged as saffron at the top, white in the middle and green at the bottom. The Charkha remained at the centre of the white band. A few years later, the Constituent Assembly adopted the present design on July 22, 1947, less than a month before independence. The basic tricolour arrangement was retained: deep saffron at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom. However, the Charkha was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra. The navy-blue wheel was inspired by the Dharma Chakra depicted on the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath. It contains 24 spokes and occupies the centre of the white band.

