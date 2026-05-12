/'Does Sydney Sweeney like doing this much nudity’: Euphoria star receives backlash over recent episode

Popular TV series Euphoria and actress Sydney Sweeney are once again at the centre of a controversy. A recent episode of the show featuring Sweeney has not gone down well with many on the internet. Sunday night’s episode sparked major online criticism not only for the show and its makers but also for actress Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney’s X-rated scene draws criticism

Sunday episode showed Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) building her OnlyFans career through a series of provocative scenes. In the episode, the character appears in a revealing polka dot bodysuit while filming content for subscribers. There were scenes that involved sales of used underwear and bizarre fan requests.

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Cassie finally appears to hit a breaking point when one subscriber offers her $700 to “fart into a jar.”

Internet reacts

The explicit scenes triggered major backlash on social media, with many viewers questioning if the makers had pushed things too far this season.

Internet was flooded with reactions. “Sydney Sweeney they just cant be paying u enough for all this like the money can't be that good,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Does Sydney Sweeney really like doing this much nudity? Like I won't police a woman if she enjoys this but woah euphoria.”

There were others who criticised the oversexualisation of Cassie’s character in the show.

“Euphoria has gone too far WTF,” one person posted online, while another wrote, “The oversexuality of Cassie is ruining Euphoria for me.”

The episode also showed Cassie on a fictional media tour, including an appearance on Trisha Paytas' online show.

During the segment, Cassie makes several controversial remarks about gender roles and politics. “If a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the N-word,” the character says in the scene.

After an off-camera voice jokes, “You sound like a Democrat,” Cassie responds with a derogatory slur.

Later in the episode, Cassie continues, “I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens. In the past, men used to be hunters, gatherers, and protectors. Now, they're being forced to walk around on their tippy toes. It's not natural,” she adds.

Many on the internet speculated if the scenes were now extension of Sweeney’s personal political viewers. Some claimed that she was not “Acting” in the episode.

The comment referred to her previous controversies, including criticism surrounding her American Eagle campaign and photos from her mother's “MAGA”-themed birthday celebration. Sweeney has not openly spoken about politics so far.