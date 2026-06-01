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'It’s called… acting': Sydney Sweeney shares BOLD BTS photos amid Euphoria backlash | See pics

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 01, 2026, 17:45 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 17:45 IST
'It’s called… acting': Sydney Sweeney shares BOLD BTS photos amid Euphoria backlash | See pics

Sydney Sweeney on Euphoria backlash Photograph: (Instagram)

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Amid the backlash for Euphoria Season 3, Sydney Sweeney has indirectly responded to the critics through her latest social media post, and fans can't stop praising her. Read on to know more. 

Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, from Euphoria Season 3, has faced intense criticism. But now the actor has responded to the online backlash with a brief message, and netizens can't stop talking about it.

Sydney Sweeney reacts to backlash

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share a collection of photographs featuring moments from her journey on the acclaimed drama series. The post included behind-the-scenes shots, selfies, and glimpses with co-actors.

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But what caught the attention of the users was the caption that read, "It’s called… acting," which many believe was a response to the critics who slammed her for Cassie's controversial storylines throughout the season.

What was the controversy?

Her post comes following a widespread debate around Cassie's arc in Season 3. The role is believed to be controversial as her journey involved Cassie taking up an online content creation career to support her lifestyle and marriage.

Critics questioned several scenes featuring the character and argued that the narrative pushed boundaries too far, particularly involving sexuality. Certain scenes in the series also sparked discussions about how adult-content platforms and sex work were represented on screen.

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Sydney Sweeney's past reaction

She had spoken about the controversy earlier as well. In a 2022 interview with The Independent, she said, "When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different."

In the same conversation, the Emmy-nominated actor also defended her working relationship with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, saying, "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."The

The Internet shows support

As her latest post surfaced, fans supported the actor and praised her commitment to the role. One user said, "Acted so good people are hating." Another wrote, "The best actor of the season." "And you do that very well," read one comment. "Carrying the season," wrote one.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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