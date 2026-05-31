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HBO Max's best TV shows: From Euphoria to The Last of Us

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 31, 2026, 16:09 IST | Updated: May 31, 2026, 16:09 IST

HBO Max is a one-stop OTT platform that offers every genre of movies, cartoons, original shows, and reality sitcoms. From the highly acclaimed Euphoria to The Last of Us, here are some of the best shows to watch.

Best shows on HBO Max
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Best shows on HBO Max

Looking for the best shows on HBO Max? Here is a curated list of content on the OTT platform that offers a complete entertainment package on your screen, whether you’re in the mood for a crime thriller or a comedy drama.

Euphoria
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Euphoria

Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira

This is one of HBO's most popular series of all time. The three-season drama follows a group of high school students in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who navigate the themes of love, identity, trauma, and substance abuse.

Hacks
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Hacks

Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Robby Hoffman, Kaitlin Olson, Christina Hendricks

It is a highly acclaimed dark comedy series on HBO Max. The show follows the legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who is struggling in her life, facing a career decline. This led her to hire Ava Daniels, a brilliant 25-year-old Gen Z writer, to make her material more relevant.

The Last of Us
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The Last of Us

Cast: Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Kaitlyn Dever, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O'Hara

The sci-fi horror thriller stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay. The story follows a hardened survivor, Joel Miller, and a young teenager named Ellie who travel across a collapsed United States wrecked by a deadly fungal pandemic.

The Sopranos
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The Sopranos

Cast: James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico

This has been widely considered one of the most influential television shows. The psychological crime drama stars James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss balancing his criminal empire with a dysfunctional family and panic-induced therapy sessions.

Succession
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Succession

Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck

The show follows the wealthy and deeply dysfunctional Roy family, owners of the global media conglomerate Waystar Royco. When the family patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), experiences health issues, his four grown children engage in cutthroat, Shakespearean-level battles for control of the corporate empire.

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