/Euphoria season 3 pays tribute to Angus Cloud as Sam Levinson reflects on his legacy

As Euphoria has reached the finale with season 3, the show took a moment to acknowledge one of the cast members, Angus Cloud, who helped shape its core. Season 3 concluded with a touching tribute to the late actor whose performance left a lasting impression on both the cast and the audience. Sam Levinson, who created and directed Euphoria, reflected on Angus Cloud's journey in the show as well.

Euphoria's tribute to Angus Cloud

The drama brought back Fezco in season 3 of Euphoria, honouring the late actor through a powerful character arc that demostrated the creator's commitment to preserving the fan favourite drug dealer's legacy. As per the reports, the original season 3 outline put Fezco as the emotional and narrative backbone of the entire season.

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The Season 3 reveal that Fezco is incarcerated, serving a 30-year prison sentence, creates a narrative structure that allows the character to exist in the world without requiring an actor’s presence. The Season 3 reveal that Fezco is incarcerated serving a 30-year prison sentence creates a narrative structure that allows the character to exist in the world without requiring an actor’s presence.

Sam Levinson reflected on Angus Cloud's journey in the show and said, "Moments like these are rare. This season we lost Angus. Many of you loved him the way I did. He deserved more time, a longer, fuller life. But he was taken, like far too many people in this country, by fentanyl", as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans' reaction to Angus Cloud's tribute

Euphoria fans felt nostalgic after bringing in Angus Cloud, and one user wrote, “Watched episode 8 and the finale of Euphoria season 3!! A shocking finale without a dout. The pacing in the episode was slow, but it was a good ending. I liked Fezco's appearance, and Ali steals the episode. The final action with Alamo was awesome. I like the episode's message overall. Rue's thing was a shock.”

Another user wrote, "Fezco escaping prison and rue going to get him cause she promised she would if he ever did and the memories oh I m unwell #euphoria"

"Euphoria made everyone wait years for that and then dropped it like it was nothing. Fez surviving and Rue seeing him free after everything that happened in season 2 is the emotional payoff that show has owed its audience since 2022. About time they actually delivered something", wrote the third user.

During a dream sequence before Rue fatally overdoses on Percocet laced with fentanyl, she sees a news report claiming that Fez has escaped prison and sets out to find him. She arrives at the gas station where he once sold drugs, and an unseen clip of Fez and Rue standing together in a field appears on screen, smiling as they look out toward the horizon. As per the report of Esquire, the footage had never previously been used in the series.

About Euphoria season 3

Euphoria Season 3 is the third and likely final installment of HBO's hit psychological drama. The eight-episode series features a major time jump that leaves high school behind, following the characters as young adults.