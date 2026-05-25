/How long will be Euphoria season 3 be? Episode count reveled

The third installment of Euphoria premiered on streaming platform HBO in April 2026 after a prolonged hiatus. Season 3 showcases a story that jumps five years into the future, seeing the characters navigate their 20s and face major life changes. The season so far has sparked a massive debate on social media. While details about Rue and the gang's next chapter is not revealed, one question viewers are still eagerly waiting for is just how long the new season will be.

How many episodes are there in Euphoria season 3?

As excitement is building with every episode, fans are finally getting a clearer picture of what the new chapter could look like. While the ending of the show is under wraps, the confirmed episode count gives viewers an idea of how much drama, emotion and chaos may be waiting for the main characters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Euphoria season 3 consists of eight episodes. New episodes air weekly on HBO at 9 pm ET/PT and drop simultaneously on the OTT platform. In India, new episodes of Euphoria Season 3 release on Monday mornings at 6:30 AM IST. The episodes follow a weekly rollout and drop exclusively on the JioHotstar platform. Here's the list of episode names and dates on which they will be released.