/Music composer Labrinth slams show Euphoria, announces retirement in cryptic post

Labrinth, best known for composing music for the renowned show Euphoria and many others, including Beneath Your Beautiful and Jealous. However, the musician has slammed the HBO series, followed by announcing his retirement in a cryptic post.

What did Labrinth say about the show Euphoria?

Taking to his Instagram profile, Labrinth shared a post which read, "I'm done with this industry. F*** Columbia. Double F*** Euphoria. I'm out. Thank you and good night." The post of the artist quickly grabbed the attention of fans and colleagues from the industry as well, expressing concern for him.

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Singer-songwriter Kesha reacted to the post and wrote, "Take care of your peace, my love. You are loved and supported. Another singer, Skylar Grey, wrote in the comment section, “Please don't stop making music; the world needs you.”

Fans too showed concern, and one user wrote, "We love you, Lab!!" Another user wrote, "Who's going to tell them I watched Euphoria for the Labrinth bangers." “Euphoria won't feel the same without your music,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, in 2019, in October, he composed the Season 1 Official Score for the HBO drama series Euphoria and received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Labrinth continued composing for Euphoria in 2022, and the Season 2 Official Score was released in April. The score earned him an additional two Primetime Emmy nominations, for the songs "I'm Tired" and "Elliot's Song", both written alongside Zendaya.

All about Labrinth

Born and raised in Hackney, London, and of Jamaican descent, Labrinth comes from a family of musicians and has eight other siblings. His brother Mac is also a music producer who introduced him to the art of creating music at the age of 15. Labrinth started his career by producing the track "Dead End" for recording artist Master Shortie from the album A.D.H.D. (2009).

Throughout 2010, McKenzie continued writing material for a number of high-profile artists, including Professor Green for the track "Oh My God" (Alive Till I'm Dead), Ola Svensson for the track "Let It Hit You" (Ola), and Loick Essien for "Love Drunk" (Identity).