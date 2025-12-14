/Euphoria star Jacob Elordi's heated exchange with paparazzi in Paris goes viral | Watch

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his roles in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria, among others, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video of the actor's tense exchange with a photographer in Paris has now gone viral on social media. Let's delve in to know more details.

Viral clip of Jacob Elordi and photographer's heated exchange

A clip is going viral in which Jacob Elordi is being approached by a photographer in Paris saying, "Jacob, we love you." In response to this, the actor paused, took off his earphones and quickly retorted, "You make it really hard for me to live. I don't love you."

Soon, netizens took to the comment section to give their opinion. Many were not happy with the actor's response, while many supported it, saying that this was harassment and a breach of privacy. One user wrote, "Do not need all that show; just walk normal with those 2 guys and nobody will bother you. Jacob, stay humble." Another user wrote, "People who are commenting "Who do he think he is, blabla' Imagine being a star and being constantly followed and filmed by strangers who said "I love you." It's not love, bro; this is harassment. And this guy keeps filming after he said “You make it really hard for me. Jesus!”

All about Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi rose to prominence with his role as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise. He later earned praise for his role as Nate Jacobs in the drama series Euphoria.

In 2023, Elordi portrayed Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's biographical drama Priscilla and starred in Emerald Fennell's black comedy thriller Saltburn, earning a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Saltburn.