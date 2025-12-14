/Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: When Baahubali actor spilled his fitness secrets behind his transformation

Rana Daggubati turns 41 on Dec 14, 2025. Best known for the role of Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, he has impressed fans not just with his acting skills but also his physique. Many fitness enthusiasts take inspiration from Daggubati even years after the film’s release. As fans celebrate the actor's birthday, let's take a look at his discipline, diet choices, and workouts.

No shortcuts

In an old interview with GQ India, he stated that there are no shortcuts to a strong physique, and staying active and working hard regularly is the real game-changer. "Get off that couch," he had said during the interview.

Rana Daggubati on diet

Daggubati doesn't believe in extremely restrictive meal plans. For him, completely avoiding indulgence would be "a waste," but he has one strict rule: no sweets. "I don’t really have a sweet tooth, so it’s easy for me," Daggubati had said. He prefers compensating for what he eats by working out just as hard. “No diet can get you the body you want without slogging it out in the gym.”

About Rana Daggubati's workout

Daggubati swears by lifting heavy weights to build muscle mass. He has often revealed that his larger build requires hardcore strength training. Talking about his routine, he once said that he used to spend an hour on intense cardio in the morning before shooting schedules. Then, after pack-up around 7 pm, he would train for nearly two hours with his trainer, Kunal Gir. During Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, he also dedicated some time to boxing besides heavy-weight training.

Rana Daggubati is committed to his roles

After Baahubali, he underwent a transformation for NTR: Mahanayakudu, in which he had to shed nearly 23–25 kg to play the role of political leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In an interview with Mashable India, Rana had admitted that he gave up protein temporarily, and turned vegetarian, alongside focusing on cardio to lose muscle mass. However, he also acknowledged the consequences of such extreme changes that could take a toll on health.