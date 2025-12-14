/Bekhayali controversy: Amaal Mallik responds to Sachet-Parampara’s allegations; 'I have never claimed...'

Amaal Mallik has finally responded to the accusations made by composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who said that he wrongfully claimed the credit for the 2019 hit track Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. The former Bigg Boss 19 contestant firmly stated that he has never taken ownership of music composed by others and alleged that the duo is trying to malign his reputation within the industry.

Amaal Mallik on the allegations

During a conversation with Zoom, Mallik said, "I’ll take the bullet but speak the truth. If someone wants to malign my name within the industry, which they do, they will say it through interviews. But I have never claimed someone else’s work as mine."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Kisika credit khaya? Nahi. Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya? People put their names on other people’s songs and say ‘maine banaya’. I have never done that. Has any composer whose song I have recreated ever said that I destroyed their song? Never," he further added.

Mallik on legal action

He also questioned the duo's choice to address the issue on social media. "They never say this on my face. They will say it on Instagram but won’t go to court. If anyone feels I have copied their music, they should file a defamation case straight up," he said.

What's the controversy

It all comes from the earlier remarks made by Mallik, who allegedly shared a tune with the duo via WhatsApp that was used as a reference to create Bekhayali. However, Sachet–Parampara denied the claim and said that the song was their original creation.

A few days ago, the couple took to social media to call out Amaal for taking credit for the song. "We never anticipated having to clarify this, but Bekhayali is something we solely created. Every melody, arrangement and lyric was developed by us with the entire Kabir Singh team present."

They also opened up about the claims of industry favouritism, saying they had no prior association with T-Series before Bekhayali and questioned why Mallik congratulated them after Bekhayali's release if he believed they had stolen his credit. Sachet–Parampara also demanded a public apology from the composer.