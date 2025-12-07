/Bigg Boss 19: A look at Amaal Mallik's unfiltered journey to the finale

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 19 is coming to an end, and the winner will be announced tonight. Alongside Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal, Bollywood's singer and composer Amaal Mallik is also in the finale after surviving 14 weeks inside the house. He has had a layered and unpredictable journey in the show that includes clashes, breakdowns, loyal friendships, and a raw display of emotions, making him one of the most-talked-about contestants of the season.

Mallik had a slow start in the Bigg Boss 19

It was a shock for the viewers when Mallik entered the house on the grand premiere night of August 24. He was seen as a celebrity who had already enjoyed success before entering the show. In the early days, he appeared hesitant and disconnected from the format and was even criticized by the host Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for showing less interest in house duties and tasks.

However, later the singer consciously picked up the pace, and was seen making decisions, speaking up without filters, and performing better in tasks. During his captaincy, fans appreciated him for discipline and fair task distribution.

Controversies related to Amaal Mallik

His aggression has been a hot topic of conversation since the beginning of the season. Mallik has had heated arguments with Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt. One of the most viral incidents was when the singer snatched a food plate from Farrhana and insulted her mother. His action was later reprimanded by Salman Khan. He later broke down, apologised, and admitted he should not have done that.

Personal matters outside the BB house

Besides the controversies inside the Bigg Boss house, Amaal Mallik has also opened up about vulnerabilities, including his strained relationship with his family, a one-sided love story, dealing with clinical depression, and a ₹4 crore debt crisis in the past.

His bonds and heartbreaks inside Bigg Boss

His bromance with Shehbaz Badesha became very popular among the viewers; however, when Shehbaz was evicted, he was left emotionally broken. Another highlight in his journey was his friendship with Tanya Mittal. They dealt with ups and downs, disagreements, misunderstandings, and more.

Some other highlights include his strained yet repaired bond with Farrhana Bhatt and history with Malti Chahar. The visit of his father, Daboo Malik, also caught a lot of attention online as he encouraged him to stay true to his legacy, but to have control over his temper.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set to stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and

telecasts on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.