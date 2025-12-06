/Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s journey and how her unpredictable persona kept her in the spotlight

The countdown to Bigg Boss 19 finale has already begun, and fans are too excited to know who wins the show. There are currently five contestants remaining in the house, and Tanya Mittal is one of the most talked-about one of the season.

With her unpredictable persona, the self-proclaimed "Gwalior princess" has gained a lot of attention on social media since her entry in Bigg Boss 19. Be it heated confrontations, dramatic claims, or fashion statements, she has done it all in the show. Let's take a look at her journey till now.

Tanya Mittal's early life

Mittal was born on September 27, 1995, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She had a pleasant childhood, growing up with her younger brother, Amrutesh Mittal, but her life took a twist when the siblings had to live separately from their mother when their father left the family due to financial disputes. However, years later, they reunited when her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer. She has called it one of the most heartbreaking phases of her life.

A transformation in Tanya's life

Mittal moved to Chandigarh to pursue architecture after completing her school, but she claims midway through the course. She was asked to come back home and get married, which led her to drop out. She also revealed that she had a breakup at the same time, which determined her to reinvent herself.

Later, Mittal joined a pageant institute and, within six months, shed 13 kg. In 2018, she took part in the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant against her family’s will and represented India. Tanya won the title, which opened doors in modelling, brand collaborations, and social media.

She returned home with only ₹500 in hand and started a small business of making handmade greeting cards. Reportedly, in the early days, she was forced to sell her jewellery and even three iPhones to pay employee salaries. Her brand was later named Handmade Love and expanded into sarees, handbags, home decor, and more. As per reports, she is a young millionaire entrepreneur and has a net worth of around ₹2 crore.

Her breakthrough came after Tanya's social media content moved from fashion reels to spiritual influence. She was seen frequently visiting temples and cultural history.

But do you know how she ended in Bigg Boss 19? Before the show, Mittal went viral during the 2025 Mahakumbh stampede, claiming that along with her bodyguards, she saved over 100 people. The statement made her an internet sensation, inviting both praise and skepticism.

Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19

When Mittal entered Bigg Boss 19 on premiere night, audiences were shocked. But soon, she became a popular name on the show. Some of Tanya's bold and unbelievable claims include 150+ bodyguards, a house "more beautiful than heaven," 800 sarees brought into Bigg Boss, travelling to Dubai just to eat baklava, "biscuits flown from London, and a lift inside her kitchen.

While the contestants tried to catch her in contradictions, viewers started digging up her old reels, modelling photos, college party memories, and fashion content.

Her fights in the Bigg Boss 19, particularly with Ashnoor Kaur, became viral among the viewers, and her brief camaraderie-turned-distance with singer Amaal Mallik also got a lot of attention.

She also shocked audiences by suddenly addressing the singer as “bhaiya” after allegedly flirting with him for weeks. When host Salman Khan reprimanded her for exaggerations, Mittal kept her calm and apologized to contestants and their families.

Whether you like her or not, she has garnered a lot of limelight and fanbase by using drama, confidence, and unpredictability in the house. Besides being in the Top 5, Tanya Mittal also received an acting offer from Ekta Kapoor.

Currently, the other finalists in the Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More. The finale is scheduled for December 7, 2025.