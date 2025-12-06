/Vicky Kaushal buys ₹3.20 crore luxury car after welcoming baby boy with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently embracing parenthood after welcoming their baby boy on November 7. But Bollywood's newest dad has also decided to celebrate it with a luxurious addition to his garage. The actor has bought the ultra-premium Lexus LM350h 4S, which is worth ₹3.20 crore.

Vicky Kaushal's luxury car

Kaushal was spotted attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday evening in the brand-new ride, and all the eyes were fixed on the four-seater Lexus, as the actor drove out of the venue. The car is known for its plush interior and first-class comfort. It is said to be one of the most expensive MPVs available in India, making it Vicky Kaushal's first big purchase since becoming a father.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about fatherhood

Talking to GQ India about embracing early parenthood, he said, "Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling." The further adds, "I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life."

Earlier, the actor's father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal had also expressed his joy of becoming a grandfather by calling the newborn "Junior Kaushal."

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love story

The couple shared the news of welcoming their little one through a social media announcement that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." Vicky Kaushal captioned the post, "Blessed."

The duo first revealed their pregnancy in September with a soft polaroid-style photograph that took over the internet in no time. They got married in a royal ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in 2021, and are said to be one of the most adored couples in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava, and is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.