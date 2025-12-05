India's Year in Search 2025: Saiyaara, Kantara, Coolie and more- Top 10 most-Googled movies of the year

From thrillers and suspense to romance, this year was full of entertainment with a variety of movies in different genres, each dominating the headlines and prompting everyone to search for them.
As 2025 comes to an end, Google has released a list of movies that have been most searched this year. From romantic drama, Saiyaara, to an action thriller, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, here's the list of the top 10 movies that have topped the numbers and made their spot in the list. Take a look at the list of movies that have garnered the highest number of searches on Google.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic movie features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as Krish Kapoor, a musician and Vaani Batra, a writer. Both fall in love with each other, but their relationship takes a dramatic turn when she is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, forgetting everything about her new found love.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Rishab Shetty, the action thriller is based on the pre-colonial period of Karnataka, during the Kadamba dynasty era. The movie centres on Berme, played by Shetty, who is fated to protect the legacy of the Kantara forest. The movie takes a drastic turn when a conflict begins between Berme's community and the neighbouring Bangra kingdom.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial features Rajinikanth as Devaraja, a former gold smuggler. He decides to take revenge for the death of his friend Rajashekhar, who was murdered using stolen technology hidden in vintage golden watches, which leads to unforeseen consequences.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir, Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra and NT Rama Rao Jr. as RAW agent Vikram. The story follows rogue agent Kabir, who is accused of betraying his nation after joining a terrorist group. As a result, RAW agent Vikram sets out to hunt him down, leading to a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase between the two.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the movie revolves around a love story between Inder and Saraswati, played by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The love story begins when Saraswati's father a her out of the house, and Inder stands by her. They soon fall in love with each other, but their destiny has different plans for them.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Haneef Adeni. The movie centres on Marco (Unni Mukundan), a vengeful adopted brother, who returns to Indian to uncover the truth behind Victor's death.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. The plot revolves around billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal, who dies at a party on a luxurious cruise ship. Following his death, a group of fraudsters pretends to be his son in an attempt to take over all his estate.
Where to watch: ZEE5
S Shankar's directorial stars Ram Charan as Ram Nandan, a government official, who embarks on a combat fight against corrupt politicians. He aims to bring a change to the way the government operates.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Arati Kadav, the emotional drama stars Sanya Malhotra as Richa Sharma, a young woman who marries into a middle-class joint family. Initially, everyone in the household makes her feel welcome and happy, but it doesn't last long. As she faces new domestic responsibilities, which become a burden for her.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ashwin Kumar's animated action drama showcases Hiranyakashyap, a demon, who challenges Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu, who appears as Narsimha to defeat the demon.