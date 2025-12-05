/Four More Shots Please! final season is set for release: Check details inside

The series follows four women as they navigate friendship, relationships and personal struggles. In the final season, Damini, Umang, Anjana and Siddhi return with what is described as the "mother of all pacts," setting the stage for a dramatic and emotional conclusion.

"Four More Shots Please! is the OG series that sparked vital conversations, inspired countless viewers and pushed the boundaries of what female-led storytelling can be," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, in a statement.

Rangita Pritish Nandy, President and Creative Director, Pritish Nandy Communications, added, "Four More Shots Please! was born from a desire to showcase women not as they are expected to be, but as they truly are: wildly ambitious and fiercely loyal. It has been a privilege to watch Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi become icons of a generation navigating the complexities of life and love. This finale is the crescendo of that journey. We're proud to partner with Prime Video, which believed in this story and helped us share it with the world."