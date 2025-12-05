/BR Ambedkar death anniversary 2025: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bal Bhimrao- 3 movies inspired by Babasaheb's journey on OTT platforms

A prominent social reformer, economist, politician, and India's first Minister for Law and Justice, Dr BR Ambedkar, is also known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution.” Many filmmakers have tried to capture the efforts and the struggles of the legend through their movies. Take a look.
Dr B.R. Ambedkar was a legendary figure who dedicated his life to fighting against caste discrimination and advocating for equality for all. His contributions and the struggles have inspired many people, including filmmakers of India, to portray the spirit that Dr Ambedkar embodied for so many years. Take a look at the list of movies that will provide a brief overview of the journey he undergoes throughout his life.
Dr B.R. Ambedkar was born into a poor family and faced many problems because he belonged to a lower caste. His family was not allowed the basic rights. So he decided to study hard and become very educated to fight against caste discrimination and work for equality for everyone. Therefore, he ensured the inclusion of fundamental rights like equality, freedom of speech, and the abolition of untouchability (Article 17).
Where to watch: ZEE5
It is a series inspired by the willing power of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. It follows a young boy named Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who is from a poor family and strives for basic human rights and equality for all. He then took on a pledge to bring a change in the Indian constitution and fought for human rights.
Where to watch: YouTube
A Marathi biopic of Dr BR Ambedkar centres on the childhood and life journey of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. It follows his extraordinary rise from facing severe caste-based discrimination to becoming the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
Where to watch: YouTube
A documentary about Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and political leader. He begins his journey as a student in New York and advocates for human rights after experiencing discrimination throughout his life.