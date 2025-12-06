/Bigg Boss Season 19 grand finale: Date, time, finalists and where to watch live streaming in India - full detail inside

Bigg Boss season 19 is nearing its end, and fans can’t wait to see who will lift the trophy of Salman Khan’s hosted show.

The season premiered on August 25 with the political theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, featuring 17 contestants from different walks of life entering the house. However, this season, there were only two wild-card entries. After weeks of intense gameplay that showcased housemates fighting, strategising, politicking, and sharing emotional moments, the finale has finally arrived. Now, the show is set to conclude as the top 5 finalists have been chosen.

Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch the finale

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Bigg Boss season 19 finale will air on Dec 7. The grand finale will stream live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:00 pm IST. On television, the finale will be telecast on Colors TV at the same time.

The grand finale will feature performances from the contestants, special guests, and much more fun that the audience can look forward to.

As of now, it has been confirmed that Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone will promote their MTV Splitsvilla 16.

The shining trophy of this year’s season has two silver hands making a house sign.

Who are the finalists?

Bigg Boss 19 has been keeping viewers stuck to their screens ever since the premiere and has created even more interest with shocking twists and eliminations. The latest episode saw the elimination of Malti Chahar from the reality show, days before the grand finale.

After weeks of tussle in the house, the five contestants who have managed to reach the finale and are vying for the trophy are: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik.