/Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's journey- Energetic, fearless and bold gameplay

Despite her aggressive attitude, Farhana formed strong and genuine connections inside the house. In one episode, contestants Shehbaz Badesha and Zeeshan Quadri pulled a prank on Farhana Bhatt by pushing her into the swimming pool.

This brings up an idea for Farrhana to pull a ghost prank on Shehbaaz, which led to laughter and prompted him to apologize after their heated arguments. Definitely, the prank relieves tension and brings a lighthearted moment for all the housemates.