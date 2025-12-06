/IndiGo crisis: Sonu Sood and Vir Das urge passengers to respect ground staff, 'They are helpless...'

IndiGo flights continue to face major disruptions across India, with hundreds of flights being cancelled and thousands of passengers affected at major airports, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. Amid the chaos, several videos have surfaced showing stranded passengers shouting at and expressing anger toward ground staff over the cancellations.

Amid all this, actors Sonu Sood and Vir Das have urged passengers stuck at airports not to misbehave with airline employees.

Sonu Sood and Vir Das urge people not to mistreat ground staff

Multiple videos show frustrated passengers shouting at ground staff. In response, both Vir and Sonu have appealed to the public not to take out their anger on employees who have no control over the situation.

Taking to X, the stand-up comedian said that instead of ground staff, the entire senior management of the airline should stand at the airport and answer.



“The decent thing to do? The entire senior management of Indigo should be made to take shifts at the airport and stand there. From CEOs to VPs and such. The decision makers. Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew, and ground staff, who have been left to deal with the yelling and screaming,” he wrote.

Actor Sonu Sood also shared a video asking passengers to remain patient, adding that the ground staff is helpless in such situations.

Sharing the clip, he explained that his own family was among those affected by the disruptions.

In the video, the Entertainment actor shared, “My family was one of the thousands who had to face delays and long waits at the airport. They had to wait for over 4–5 hours for their flight. I know a lot of meetings were cancelled, and many people could not attend important events… Everyone is hurt and frustrated. But imagine yourself in the place of the ground staff. They are helpless…''

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them."