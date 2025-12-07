/What's the connection between Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri? Fans' theory goes viral

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is currently in theatres, winning fans' hearts with its gripping narrative and amazing performances. Showing no signs of slowing down at the box office, it is already creating a buzz on social media. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it is a story of an undercover operative infiltrating Pakistan's crime syndicate, and fans have flooded the internet with numerous theories about the spy-thriller. The latest one is a belief that Dhurandhar might be connected to Dhar’s 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. But is it true?

What's the viral theory?

In the climax of the latest film, Ranveer Singh's character Hamza is showcased as a prisoner named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is chosen by the Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, for an infiltration mission in Pakistan’s Lyari. What caught the attention of the fans here was the name they had heard earlier.

A scene from Vicky Kaushal's Uri is going viral that shows the lead character Vihaan talking to Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur (Kirti Kulhari). She reveals in the film that her husband, who was a Punjab Regiment officer, was killed in action, and his name was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

As soon as it surfaced on social media, fans started believing that this was not a mere coincidence. "Dhurandhar and Uri are connected, with Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi introduced in Uri. He's the spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld to destroy the ISI nexus," one fan said on X. Another wrote, “Aditya Dhar picked this name intentionally. This is not a coincidence.”

Not everyone agrees

However, not everyone is convinced. Many believe that the timeline does not match; therefore, the theory cannot be true. Uri is set in 2016 during the post-attack retaliation, while Dhurandhar starts in 2002. "So the dates don’t match. They can’t be the same person," one viewer commented. "Maybe the name is a tribute to Uri, not part of a shared timeline,” another added.

As part 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Rangi’s past largely unexplored, the audience believes that Dhurandhar 2 might have the answers. There has been no confirmation from Aditya Dhar yet. However, fans think the filmmaker may be building his own geopolitical thriller universe.

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, 2025, it features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Its runtime is 214 minutes, and the film has grossed ₹88 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.