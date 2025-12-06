/Grand finale: Bigg Boss 19 prize money revealed: Winner to take home Rs 50 lakh?

Only a day is left for the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, and fans can’t contain their excitement to see who will lift the trophy among the top 5 finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

The show, which started on August 24, ran for 14 weeks and featured contestants from different walks of life. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed shifting power dynamics, tasks, intense fights, and shocking evictions of strong contestants that no one saw coming.

Now the finalists have been confirmed, and the top five contestants will compete for the trophy and a cash prize that one of them will take home.

Bigg Boss 19 (2025): What is this year’s cash prize?

After more than three months, five contestants out of the original 17, along with two wildcard entries, have made it to the finale and are closer than ever to the trophy and the hefty cash prize.

Bigg Boss has a history of offering huge prize amounts to its winners. While the exact prize for this season has not been officially confirmed, it is being said that the winner will receive Rs 50 lakh. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this yet.

Bigg Boss : Who won the biggest cash prize in history?

Over the last 18 seasons, contestants have walked away not only with a significant cash prize but also with massive popularity gained through the show.

The prize structure of Bigg Boss has changed over the years, and the amount has gradually decreased. From Season 1 to 5, winners like Rahul Roy, Ashutosh Kaushik, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Juhi Parmar reportedly received Rs 1 crore each.

From season 6 to 9, winners including Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and Prince Narula took home Rs 50 lakh each.

In later seasons, the prize amounts varied. For instance, rapper MC Stan reportedly won Rs 31.8 lakh, while actress Dipika Kakar took home Rs 30 lakh.

Therefore, the seasons with the highest cash prize were Seasons 1 to 5, where the winners received Rs 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch