/Dhurandhar box office: How much did Ranveer Singh starrer earn on day 2?

It has already been two days post-release of Ranveer Singh's action thriller Dhurandhar, and it is already minting good figures at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Let's delve into knowing how much it did on day 2 at the box office.

Dhurandhar box office report day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar is showing an upward trend and has earned over Rs 31 crore net in India on the second day. On the first day, it had earned Rs 27 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 58 crore.

Reportedly, Dhurandhar had an overall 39.63% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, December 6. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Pune (49.50%), followed by NCR (46.75%), Chennai (44%), and Mumbai (42.25%).

Dhurandhar: Review, plot, and more

According to WION's Pragati Awasthi, “Dhurandhar is a complete cinematic experience, carried by impeccable performances, a gripping and thrilling plot, and an overall execution that is genuinely outstanding. From the very beginning, Dhurandhar sets a gritty and thrilling tone. Its pacing and screenplay constantly make you wonder what will happen next.”

"The writing and screenplay of the movie are well-managed, without any over-the-top, chest-thumping patriotic drama that the audience is tired of, or heavy monologues or dialogues. The film maintains a gripping narrative tone, led by Ranveer’s character Hamza, while also giving equal importance to every other character. The cherry on the cake is the performances, wherein the good writing is supported by the cast."

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sara, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others. Inspired by true events, the movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.