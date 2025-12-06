/Did Katy Perry just 'hard launch' her relationship with Justin Trudeau on Instagram? Watch

Katy Perry has finally made her relationship official with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media. The 41-year-old pop icon, on Saturday, December 6, shared a carousel of photos and videos from Japan that featured Trudeau. This marks the duo's first public appearance as partners on Instagram after months of speculation.

Katy Perry's Instagram post

Perry posted snippets from her trip to Japan, which was a part of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. "Tokyo times on tour and more," it read. Among all the images and videos, what caught the attention of the fans was a cozy selfie of them while enjoying autumn foliage. In another clip, Perry and Trudeau can be seen at a dinner table, where the pop star tried uni (sea urchin) while the politician watched her with a smile.

The pair also went to TeamLabs in Tokyo, and in the video shared, they can be seen standing close to each other against a backdrop of glittering lights at the digital art exhibit.

How the rumours began

The couple first grabbed attention in July, when they were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal. According to Us Weekly, a source revealed in September that Perry and Trudeau's relationship was growing well away from the media attention and both were “very interested in each other.”

It is said that their romance intensified in October when the 53-year-old former Canadian prime minister joined Perry in Paris to celebrate her 41st birthday. And now with the latest Instagram post, she has acknowledged the chatter, and fans are calling it a “hard launch.”

Diplomatic lunch in Japan

This post comes days after Perry and Trudeau enjoyed a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. On December 4, taking the photos from the meeting to social media, Kishida wrote, "Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us." It was later reposted by Trudeau, with the caption, "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko."

About their past relationship

Katy Perry's new relationship comes after her split from her former fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom, in June. They were engaged for six years, and co-parent a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Meanwhile, Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau parted their ways in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former pair share three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.