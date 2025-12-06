/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to have a summer wedding: Date and venue details revealed

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married? This is the question the world is currently asking. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made 2025 one of the most memorable years for all Swifties when they announced their engagement. Now, the only thing everyone is waiting for is their wedding, when it is happening and where it will take place.

Travis and Taylor are among the most influential figures in the world, and their wedding is sure to be one of the biggest and grandest events. While the couple and their team have not shared any official details about their big day yet, a few reports have emerged.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: When are they getting married?

Travis and Taylor are reportedly set to say “I do” in a luxurious wedding. Although nothing has been confirmed by the couple, multiple sources have told Page Six about the pair’s ultra-luxurious wedding and that it is expected to take place in summer 2026.

According to Page Six, the pop star will marry the NFL athlete on Saturday, 13 June 2026. It is no surprise that she chose the 13th, as it is the Lover singer’s lucky number.

As for the venue, the wedding is said to be taking place at Ocean House in Watch Hill on Saturday, 13 June 2026. Reports also claim that Taylor paid off a couple who already booked the venue for that day to secure the wedding date.

If you are wondering what Ocean House is, it is a Victorian and elegant hotel that is perfect for an A-list wedding.

The hotel, rated as a AAA Five Diamond property, is one of the most luxurious in the area, known for its sprawling architecture. Forbes describes Ocean House’s décor as “classic yet sunny”.

It has been reported that Ocean House has long been on the singer’s list, as it is close to her Rhode Island mansion, which she purchased in 2013. This is also the Opalite singer’s holiday home, where she and Kelce have spent a huge amount of time.

Earlier, it was said that Swift and Travis wanted to host their wedding at Swift’s Watch Hill mansion. However, when the couple realised they wanted to invite a large number of guests, they chose Ocean House instead.