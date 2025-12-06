/Emily in Paris actor Jeremy O. Harris held in Japan amid drug smuggling investigation; here’s what we know

Jeremy O. Harris, a renowned American playwright and actor, has reportedly been detained in Japan for the last three weeks. He was arrested for drug smuggling at Naha Airport in Okinawa. Harris is best known for his work in the Broadway production of Slave Play.

What happened at the Okinawa Airport?

According to Reuters, the 36-year-old artist, on November 16, was caught by customs officers after they allegedly found 0.78 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) in his luggage upon arrival. The report further states that the controlled substance was discovered during a search of his tote bag after he flew in from the United Kingdom with a layover in Taiwan.

Harris was arrested on suspicion of violating Japan’s Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act, which is said to be one of the strictest anti-drug laws in the world. Okinawa customs have reportedly filed a criminal complaint against him with local prosecutors, moving the case toward formal indictment.

At the moment, Harris is being held in custody in Tomigusuku city, and authorities have not confirmed whether he has admitted to the allegations or secured legal representation in Japan.

Zero-tolerance drug policy in Japan

Next steps can be very difficult for Harris, as the country has an extremely tough stance on narcotics. Even possession of small quantities can lead to arrest, detention without bail, trial, imprisonment, and deportation. The policy is the same for foreign nationals as well.

Some of the other high-profile drug cases in Japan involving international celebrities include Grammy-winning DJ David Morales, who was detained in 2018 for alleged MDMA possession, and Paul McCartney, arrested in 1980 with marijuana. McCartney was later banned from entering Japan for years.

Who is Jeremy O. Harris?

He became popular for his 2018 off-Broadway debut at Slave Play, which explores race, sexuality, and power structures. After moving to Broadway in 2019, it became the most Tony-nominated play in history and earned 12 nominations. Jeremy O. Harris has co-written A24’s film Zola and has acted in projects like Emily in Paris, the Gossip Girl reboot, and The Sweet East. He is also a writer and contributor to HBO’s series Irma Vep.

Harris’s representatives have not issued a statement regarding the case till now.