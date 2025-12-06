/Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie: Cillian Murphy's film to get a limited theatrical release, check details

Get ready to step back into the world of Peaky Blinders once again! Four years after Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) said goodbye, he’s set to return, this time in a new feature film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight, is a landmark British gangster drama, widely regarded as one of the best in the genre. Set in post–World War I Birmingham, England, the hit TV series revolves around the notorious Shelby crime family.

Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders to release on this date

On Friday (Dec 5), officially titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the movie will hit the theatres, albeit a limited one, beginning on March 6 in the two-week theatrical release window.

Sharing a picture of Murphy as Tommy Shelby on a black horse, the streaming giant wrote,''No fooking fighting. Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, out 20 March, only on Netflix.''

The movie will be available in select theatres on March 6, before the movie releases on Netflix on March 20.

What will Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man be about?

Written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, the movie is set in Birmingham, England, in 1940. The movie will follow Tommy, who is driven back from a self-imposed exile.

''Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…'' reads the synopsis.

Who is playing what in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?