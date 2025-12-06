/South Korean actor Cho Jin Woong faces allegations of juvenile crimes; agency issues statement

Renowned South Korean actor Cho Jin Woong, who is best known for his roles in films including Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, The Admiral: Roaring Currents, and The Handmaiden, among others, is under fire as allegations of crimes that he committed as a teenager have surfaced. Reportedly, his agency has issued a statement.

What are the allegations Cho Jin Woong is facing?

According to the Dispatch report, Cho Jin Woong received juvenile protection measures and was sent to a juvenile detention centre while he was in high school. Moreover, the report also stated that Cho Jin Woong had faced a criminal trial in 1994, when he was a second-year student, on charges of robbery and rape under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, The Korea Times has reported that Dispatch has mentioned that Cho and a group of youths stole a car and drove it without a licence while committing multiple offences. The group had even attempted sexual assault inside the stolen vehicle. Following this incident, Cho Jin Woong was sent to a juvenile facility and spent the second half of his third year of high school in correctional custody.

The alleged crimes did not stop there, and they continued after he started his career as an adult.

Reportedly, Cho was fined in 2003 after assaulting a fellow theatre troupe member during his time as a stage actor, and after making his film debut with “Once Upon a Time in High School”, he allegedly had his driver’s license revoked for drunk driving.

Cho Jin Woong's agency issues a statement

Reportedly, Cho Jin Woong's agency, Saram Entertainment, issued a statement after the allegation surfaced. They said, "After confirming with Cho, we have verified that there are actions he regrets from his youth. More than 30 years have passed, making it difficult to establish the full details, and the legal procedures related to the matter have already concluded."

Also Read: 10 facts about Warner Bros Studio empire that Netflix is set to acquire

"Cho also deeply regrets episodes from his adulthood, during which his poor judgement caused others' concern. He sincerely apologised to anyone who suffered harm as a result of his past actions, as well as to those who supported him. This is not an attempt to conceal his past but a resolution to become a better person. We again apologise for causing concern," the agency added.

All about Cho Jin Woong

Cho began his acting career on stage, spending nine years with the Dongnyeok theater troupe. During this time, he appeared in several notable plays, including Baridegi (2001), The Parrot's Song (2002), Macbeth (2003), and Veronica Decides to Die (2003)

He is best known for his roles in the films Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time (2012), The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014), Assassination (2015), The Handmaiden (2016), The Sheriff in Town (2017), The Spy Gone North (2018), Believer (2018), Intimate Strangers (2018), and Black Money (2019), as well as the television series Deep Rooted Tree (2011) and Signal (2016).